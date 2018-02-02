Home > Tv > Tv News
Sameksha’s co-stars in Porus are in awe of her healthy culinary skills

02 Feb 2018

Mumbai, 02 February 2018: Sameksha seems to be an all-rounder. The actress has not only left an impression onscreen with her stupendous role as Queen Olympia in Porus but has always won hearts off screen with her special delight for her co actors – her homemade ladoos.

What makes these special is that it is made from the seeds of walnut, chestnuts and almond. The actor believes in homemade food only and its extremely conscious about her diet and healthy food.

“Health is wealth is an old saying and is true by all means. I do not encourage outside food when one has so many options to have healthy homemade food. One such discovery is my ladoos which I make in abundance every now and then. Guess my co actors noticed it one day and ever since the quantity of preparations has tripled,” laughs Samkesha.

The actress has gone a level further and has started giving an entire box of ladoos to her costars and even her guests who visit her home. “I enjoy making these ladoos which takes almost an hour. If it keeps anyone healthy why to settle with just 1-2 ladoos, why not give the entire box to them."

What do you think about Porus?

Cheers Sameksha!

