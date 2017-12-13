Sameksha Singh suffers major burns shooting for a 'Fire Sequence' in Porus

Great actors go extra mile to get that perfect shot. A lot of effort goes into making a show successful and when it is something as big and grand as the historical saga Porus (Sony TV), veryone associated with the show put in double the efforts to justify the demands.

And recently, while shooting for a crucial sequence, Sameksha Singh, who plays Olympia had to deal with fire. In a dramatic turn of events, Olympia is required to set the Artemis temple on fire!

While the visual will stand out; it was a task to get that perfect shot keeping in mind the ventilation around the set. The actor suffered burns on her back and her face.

When contacted Sameksha Singh, she said, “I did suffer some minor burns on my back and little on my face. But honestly, it took me a while to realize what had happened. It was only after I wrapped up and went to get fresh that I felt a sharp burning sensation on my back and had skin irritation. It was my hair dresser who noticed red blotches on my back and that’s when I realized playing with fire is not easy.”

Sameksha also talks about the precautionary measures taken on set. “Aid was immediately provided and the marks are not disappearing. Before lighting the fire, all the fire extinguishers were checked, media aid was kept ready and great precaution was taken to ensure no one gets hurt.”