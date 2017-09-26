During its 25 years, Zee TV has been instrumental in creating many strong characters and stories that have resonated with the sensibilities of the Indian middle class, mirroring their hopes and aspirations. The channel’s annual awards property - Zee Rishtey Awards gets bigger and better with every passing year and this year adding to the grandeur was the introduction of some special awards. It has, from time to time, acknowledged and awarded the various actors, producers, technicians that have contributed to its journey of being an unprecedented entertainment powerhouse. The channel has, along the way, given the country multiple superstars who have done themselves and Zee TV proud by carving a niche for themselves in the hearts of millions of viewers – popular actor R Madhavan being a stellar example!

Having started his career in Zee TV’s cult youth show Banegi Apni Baat, R Madhavan’s rishtawith the channel was commemorated at the recently held Zee Rishtey Awards. The channel wished him ‘Rishta Mubarak’ with a special award recognizing his longstanding association which started with the cult show and extended to popular drama Ghar Jamai cementing his spot as a household name and earning him a huge female fan following. Samiksha Jaiswal who plays Mehek in Zee TV’s Zindagi Ki Mehek is one such die-hard fan of the handsome actor. Having doted on the actor all through her childhood, Samiksha was extremely excited to get an opportunity to interact with him during the awards ceremony held in Mumbai. An elated Samiksha even took the opportunity to click a selfie with her childhood crush and took to social media to share her excitement. She said, ‘’Ahem! Yes I got lucky!’’.