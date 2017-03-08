Samir Rajda and Mansi Patel in &TV’s Kuldeepak

&TV’s upcoming show, Kuldeepak, produced by Shobhna Desai Productions which will be a drama series with a supernatural element in it will see two senior Gujarati theatre actors being part of it.

Actors Samir Rajda and Mansi Patel (earlier called Meenal Padiyar) will play the elderly couple in the family. They will be parents to the lead guy in the show, played by Shardul Pandit and the in-laws of the lead girl, essayed by Keerti Nagpure.

Samir Rajda who was popular for his stint in Shobhna Desai’s Humari Devrani will associate with the production house once again for this show. His character will be of a strict and practical thinking patriarch who would want his family to be united, live in happiness and not worry about superstitions and beliefs. He will eagerly look forward to the arrival of his family’s Kuldeepak.

On the other hand, his onscreen wife played by Mansi, will be a caring person, but will be superstitious in her thoughts. This difference of opinion in the elderly couple will always give rise to clashes in ideologies. Mansi has also been part of Shobhna Desai’s yester year show Ek Mahal Ho Sapnon Ka. She was last seen in Gulaal.

When contacted, both actors confirmed their presence in the show.

As we know, Kuldeepak has Shardul Pandit, Keerti Nagpure and child actor Vansh Maheshwari in lead roles.

Watch this space for more updates.