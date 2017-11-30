Hot Downloads

Samir tries to KILL Sahil in Sasural Simar Ka

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Nov 2017 04:49 PM

Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) has been entertaining the audience with drama revolving around the family suspecting Sanjana (Krissann Barretto) to be possessed. More than the others, Samir (Rohan Mehra) is worried for her and wants her in the best of health.

Also, Anjali (Vaishali Takkar) has been confusing the viewers by switching between positive and negative shades time and again. Though Simar got Anjali arrested by calling the cops, the latter has a few more tricks up her sleeve.

Now, we have heard, in the upcoming episodes Samir will discover that Sahil is working in close association with Anjali and is trying to create a rift between Sanjana and him. He will be so agitated that he will try to choke him to death!

Stay tuned for more updates.

