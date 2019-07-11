THIS Sammohanam actor dies at a young age

MUMBAI: Another young actor left this world at a young age! The sudden demise of Amit Purohit, who has played Aditi Rao Hydari's ex-boyfriend in the film Sammohanam, left the industry in shock.



The reason of Amit’s death is unknown.



The actor's death was confirmed by his co-actor Sudheer Babu on the evening of Wednesday 10 July. He took to social media and shared the tragic news. He wrote. “Saddened by the death news of Amit Purohit. He played Amit Malhotra (Sameera's Ex-Boyfriend) in Sammohanam. Very friendly guy & always gave 100 % for every shot. Another young and good actor left us too early. May his soul find peace."



As soon as the news of the actor's death was announced, condolences started pouring in from his team of Sammohanam. Indraganti Mohan Krishna, who has directed the film, wrote on social media, "I am unable to believe it. Amit Purohith, one of the gentlest, well- behaved and hugely talented actors I have worked with. And such a generous man!!! Amith, I will miss you, man. I was thinking of casting you again soon May you Rest In Peace, Brother.”



Aditi Rao Hydari’s post read, "Rest in peace Amit Purohit, Prayers and healing to the family... a kind gentle hardworking person gone to soon. Thank you for your invaluable presence in #sammohanam #GoneTooSoon.”



May your soul rest in peace, Amit!