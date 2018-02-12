Home > Tv > Tv News
Sampada Vaze enters Colors’ Karmphal Data Shani as Ravan’s wife – Mandodari

12 Feb 2018

Mumbai: Sampada Vaze, known for her powerful performances in several mythological shows, will soon be seen in Colors’ mythical drama 'Karmphal Data Shani.' The actor has already started shooting for her part and is extremely excited to be part of the ensemble cast of the show. Sampada will be seen essaying the role of Ravana's wife - the self-righteous Mandodari.

Mandodari is Ravan’s dutiful wife who is not only beautiful but also a virtuous and pious lady. She will bear Ravana's three sons - Meghanada, Atikeya and Akshaya Kumara. However, as Ravan captures Dhamini and wants to marry her, Mandodari plays the significant role of helping Dhamini escape from Lanka.

When contacted, Sampada confirmed the news and expressed her contentment of being a part of the show saying, "I am happy to play the character of Ravan 's wife Mandodari that everyone heard off, but not everyone knows much about. Mandodari tries to follow the right path in spite of her life circumstances and is a perfect foil to the invincible Ravan, played by Dhabaaz Khan on the show. This is my second outing with Colors and Team Swastik after Navakal and I hope to bring to life the various shades of Mandodari - the unfortunate queen of Lanka."

