News

Samreen Wazir roped in for Star Plus’ Sanjivani 2

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
13 Aug 2019 07:02 PM

MUMBAI: One of the most anticipated shows Sanjivani 2 went on air yesterday. The show features an ensemble cast including Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna Mohnish Bahl, Gurdeep Kohli, and others.

Produced by the talented Sidhharth Malhotra, Sanjivani 2 has been creating waves from the time of its announcement, and almost the entire industry has been talking about the show.

TellyChakkar has learned that soon, the show will witness the entry of actress Samreen Wazir, who has earlier been a part of Kasauti Zindagii Kay, Ishq Subhan Allah, and Meri Hanikarak Biwi.

According to our sources, Samreen will play the role of Dr. Samaira, the daughter of the trustee of Sanjivani Hospital.

Samreen confirmed being a part of the show but asked us to call later.

In yesterday's episode, Sid is established as a carefree doctor who believes in helping the poor with money taken from the rich. Ishani is shown to be intelligent and righteous.

What did you think of the premiere? Hit the comments section below!

Tags > Samreen Wazir, Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna Mohnish Bahl, Gurdeep Kohli, Sidhharth Malhotra, Sanjivani 2,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Gaurav Chopra
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Sanjit Bedi
Sanjit Bedi
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu

past seven days