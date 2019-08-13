Samreen Wazir roped in for Star Plus’ Sanjivani 2

MUMBAI: One of the most anticipated shows Sanjivani 2 went on air yesterday. The show features an ensemble cast including Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna Mohnish Bahl, Gurdeep Kohli, and others.



Produced by the talented Sidhharth Malhotra, Sanjivani 2 has been creating waves from the time of its announcement, and almost the entire industry has been talking about the show.



TellyChakkar has learned that soon, the show will witness the entry of actress Samreen Wazir, who has earlier been a part of Kasauti Zindagii Kay, Ishq Subhan Allah, and Meri Hanikarak Biwi.



According to our sources, Samreen will play the role of Dr. Samaira, the daughter of the trustee of Sanjivani Hospital.



Samreen confirmed being a part of the show but asked us to call later.



In yesterday's episode, Sid is established as a carefree doctor who believes in helping the poor with money taken from the rich. Ishani is shown to be intelligent and righteous.



What did you think of the premiere? Hit the comments section below!