Samriddhi Yadav to be seen in Star Plus’ Love Ka Hai Intezaar

Star Plus recently launched its much awaited series Love Ka Hai Intezaar (Alchemy Films) starring Sanjeeda Sheikh and Keith Sequeira.

The first two episodes of the show have been appreciated by the audience!!!

We hear that the story of the popular daily will soon be having a flashback scene that will take the audience to Kamini Mathur’s (Sanjeeda Sheikh) childhood.

Our source informs us, “Child actor Samriddhi Yadav (currently seen in Keith Sequeira’s Kuldeepak) will be seen playing young Kamini. Her character would be of a bright young child who will be passionate about dancing, and ambitious and to fulfill her dreams."

Samriddhi’s mother confirmed the news with us.

