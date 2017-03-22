Hot Downloads

Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Anubhav Shrivastava
Anubhav Shrivastava
Shamita Shetty
Shamita Shetty
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta

quickie
Neha Pednekar

I would like to get naughty with Sujay Reu: Neha Pednekar

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Niti Taylor looks best with ...?

Niti Taylor looks best with ...?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which singing reality show do you enjoy watching?

Singing reality show
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Samridh Bawa's passion for filmmaking

By TellychakkarTeam
22 Mar 2017 06:31 PM

Actor Samridh Bawa, known as Karan Singh Chauhaan in TV show "Ek Shringaar…Swabhimaan", says filmmaking is "like being in love" for him.

When not shooting for the Colors show, Samridh likes to spend his time on the sets shooting videos of his friends.

"Filmmaking, to me, is like being in love. When I am making a video, I am in a trance with very little knowledge of what is going on around me. Moreover, filmmaking also helps me satiate my inner creativity," Samridh said in a statement.

He added: "If I find anything interesting and inspiring, I quickly pull out my camera and start shooting. In fact, I will soon be releasing a 13-minute short film named ‘Capture'. My director even pokes fun at me by saying that I could replace him on the show very soon."

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Samridh Bawa, TV actor, filmmaking, passion, Ek Shringaar…Swabhimaan, Colors,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top