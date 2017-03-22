Samridh Bawa's passion for filmmaking

Actor Samridh Bawa, known as Karan Singh Chauhaan in TV show "Ek Shringaar…Swabhimaan", says filmmaking is "like being in love" for him.



When not shooting for the Colors show, Samridh likes to spend his time on the sets shooting videos of his friends.



"Filmmaking, to me, is like being in love. When I am making a video, I am in a trance with very little knowledge of what is going on around me. Moreover, filmmaking also helps me satiate my inner creativity," Samridh said in a statement.



He added: "If I find anything interesting and inspiring, I quickly pull out my camera and start shooting. In fact, I will soon be releasing a 13-minute short film named ‘Capture'. My director even pokes fun at me by saying that I could replace him on the show very soon."

(Source: IANS)