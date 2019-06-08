News

Samta Sagar bags &TV’s upcoming show Gudiya Ki Shaadi

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
08 Jun 2019 06:36 PM

MUMBAI: It’s raining breaking news on TellyChakkar!

We already reported exclusively about &TV’s upcoming show Gudiya Ki Shaadi, produced by Essel Vision Productions Ltd (read here: Essel Vision to launch two new shows).

As per reports, actor Manmohan Tiwari will be a part of the show.

Now, the latest update is that popular actress Samta Sagar will also be seen in the project and will have a pivotal role to portray.

We contacted Samta, and she said, 'It's at a very initial stage; hence, I cannot talk much about it.'

Samta played important characters in shows like Gulaam and Har Shakh Pe Ullu Baitha Hai.

Apparently, the makers are looking out for fresh faces as leads in the show. The casting for the same is still on.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.
 

Tags > Tellychakkar.com, Gudiya Ki Shaadi, Samta Sagar, Har Shakh Pe Ullu Baitha Hai, Gulaam,

