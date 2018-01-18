Samta Sagar reunites with Shrenu Parikh on the sets of Ishqbaaaz

Who says with the ending of a show the bond between the cast also ends. Nowadays our tinsel town celebrities are having major nostalgic moments.

The actors share a much stronger bond of compasion with the cast and one such actor who is growing her bond of love with her co-actor from Havan is the gorgeous Ishqbaaaz actor, Shrenu Parikh.

Shrenu bagged a lead role in 2012 in Star Plus production Havan, wherein the role of her mother was played by the stupendous Samta Sagar. She played a role of her mother not only on screen but also showered love on Shrenu just as she would have done it on her own daughter.

Shrenu shared that those were the days when she had just left her home to begin her career in Mumbai and she used to feel home sick most of the time. "Samta Sagar gave me the warmth that was missing," says Shrenu Parikh on asking about her bond with the actress off-screen.

On being asked about her relationship with Samta, Shrenu shared, "During the shoot days just because I loved cheese omelette and Paneer ki sabzi, she used to cook it for me and with a cup of chai, we used to sit like a real mother daughter duo and talk in between our breaks during the Havan shot."

Shrenu Parikh took to her Instagram handle and shared her love and nostalgia on meeting Samta while she came to meet the actress during her shoot of Ishqbaaaz.

Even Samta Sagar shared the memory of her first meet with Shrenu wherein she called Shrenu her lovely daughter.

Shrenu during a rendevous with TellyChakkar also added during a scene in Havan when my bidai sequence was being shot, Samta Ji and me really cried as we could feel the depth of the scene.

It's heart warming to see such love and bonding between two co-actors. TellyChakkar wishes the bond between the mother daughter duo prosper and grow more with time.