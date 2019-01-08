Sana Amin Shaikh replaces Sayali Sanjeev as Vidhita in Perfect Pati

&TV’s show Perfect Pati has been extremely engaging with it’s interesting storyline since its launch. The show that revolves around a psychotic husband (Ayush Anand) and a docile housewife has really kept the viewers on the edge. Sayali Sanjeev who has been playing the lead character Vidhita, has found a place in the hearts of many and simultaneously has been garnering a lot of praises for her role. Unfortunately, severe ill health in recent times has led to the actress being advised strict bed rest. Owing to this she has also been missing a lot of shooting time on the show. But as they say, ‘the show must go on!’ Stepping into the shoes of the actress is televisions’ very own Sana Amin Shaikh. The talented actress who was once a leading radio jockey has now become a famous face on television. Experimental in her choices, Sana is ready to take on the new role and do full justice to the character.

Sana has played some notable characters not only on television but also in films and with Perfect Pati, the actress has taken up the baton on herself to continue as the new Vidhita. In the upcoming track, Kabir (Mohit Nain) admits Vidhita in the hospital as she has suffered fatal injuries and memory loss. Kabir will be by her side and will be seen taking care of her till she gets discharged. The newfound friendship will make viewers wonder on what happens next, whether Vidhita regain her memory or will she continue being friends with Kabir. This is where the story is likely to take a new turn and fans of the show might be in for a surprise.

Excited about playing Vidhita, Sana shares, “I am really looking forward to see how my character shapes up. The viewers are in for visual treat as they will see Vidhita in a completely new avatar. Vidhita who was previously seen as the innocent and faithful wife of Pushkar will now be seen in a transformed avatar physically. Her personality too will become stronger as the show progresses, and it will be interesting to see how the friendship between Vidhita and Kabir blossoms”.

Elated to be sharing screen space with veteran actress Jaya Pradaji Sana says, “It is exciting to share the screen with such an amazing personality like Jayaji. I am not only thrilled to be a part of the show, but also look forward to learning so much from her. I have grown up watching Jayaji’s films and have loved her ever since I was a child. It is an honour for me to share the screen with such an eminent personality in the industry. For me it is a dream come true to be seen besides Jaya Pradaji who is an epitome of perfection and beauty”.

It will be interesting to watch what happens between Kabir and Vidhita. Does it culminate into a strong friendship or love?