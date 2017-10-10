Zee TV, completed 25 years on October 2 and as a part of celebrating the momentous event, the channel is all set to don a new look from October 15 wherein the current blue-coloured logo will be replaced by a new one in orange.

Also, there is a strong buzz that the tagline, ‘Har Lamha Nayi Umeed’ will be replaced by a more future-focussed tagline, ‘Aaj Likhenge Kal’.

But apart from the channel face-lift, Zee TV will bring all is shows together for a Mahasangam track. The track would be a huge one where all the pivotal cast members will have their tracks running amid a wedding ceremony.

While all the Zee TV actors are busy shooting the Mahasangam at their respective schedule, Bhutu actress, Sana Amin Sheikh and Kumkum Bhagya actress, Sriti Jha happened to bump into each other while shooting the grand sequence.

Talking about shooting with Sriti, Sana said, “Well, I was shooting for quite a few hours and having known Sriti, it was nice meeting her. However, we did not get a chance to communicate much because we were running on a tight schedule.”