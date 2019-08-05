Sana Amin Sheikh to enter Star Plus’ Nazar

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar.com has been at the forefront in reporting about latest updates from Star Plus’ Nazar.



We recently reported about child actors Diaan Talaviya and Kisha Arora being roped in to play important roles in the show post leap. (Read here: http://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/diaan-talaviya-play-grown-munna-star-plus-nazar-kisha-arora-roped-190730)



Now, the latest update is that actress Sana Amin Sheikh known for her performance in Krishndasi and Bhootu will be soon entering Nazar and will have a pivot role to portray in the show.



We couldn’t connect with Sana for a comment.



