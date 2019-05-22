News

Sana Amin Sheikh to feature in &TV’s Laal Ishq

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
22 May 2019 05:25 PM

MUMBAIEarlier in the day, we reported about actress Priyal Gor being roped in for &TV’s Laal Ishq

(Read here: Priyal Gor roped in for &TV’s Laal Ishq).

Now, we have information that talented actress Sana Amin Sheikh has also been roped in to feature in one of the upcoming episodes. This will be the second time that Sana will be seen in Laal Ishq.

As per the storyline, Sana is a fashion designer and is on the look-out for a mannequin to showcase her garments. She takes the help of her watchman and visits an old warehouse to buy the mannequin. She manages to pick a good-quality mannequin but is unaware about the consequences of buying it. The mannequin starts haunting her and aims to kill her.

Tags > Sana Amin Sheikh, &TV’s Laal Ishq, Priyal Gor, EVPL productions, TellyChakkar,

