News

Sana Maqbool Khan bags Peninsula Pictures’ next on Colors

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
20 May 2019 03:26 PM

MUMBAI: Dimpled beauty Sana Maqbool Khan will soon make her comeback on TV with Colors’ upcoming show titled Vish. Sana, who rose to fame with Star Plus’ Arjun and was last seen in SAB TV’s Aadat Se Majboor, has bagged Peninsula Pictures’ upcoming supernatural thriller-based show.

The show will feature Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera fame Vishal Vashishtha and talented actress Debina Bonnerjee in lead roles.

According to our sources, Sana will play the female protagonist opposite Vishal, while Debina will be seen as the antagonist.

The cast is expected to begin shooting from tomorrow, and the show will launch on 3rd June. Along with this show, Peninsula Pictures is also working on its historical show named Alibaba.

Currently, they are producing Aladdin and Paramavatar Shri Krishna. We tried reaching out to Sana, but she remained unavailable for comment. Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Tags > Sana Maqbool Khan, Colors tv, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Debina Bonnerjee, Peninsula Pictures, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Nigam, Gautam Rode,...

Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Nigam, Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy and others at Smita Thackeray's Mukkti Cultural Hub
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Neetu Wadhwa
Neetu Wadhwa
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Shantanu Maheshwari
Shantanu Maheshwari
Sumeet Vyas
Sumeet Vyas
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma

past seven days