Sana Maqbool Khan bags Peninsula Pictures’ next on Colors

MUMBAI: Dimpled beauty Sana Maqbool Khan will soon make her comeback on TV with Colors’ upcoming show titled Vish. Sana, who rose to fame with Star Plus’ Arjun and was last seen in SAB TV’s Aadat Se Majboor, has bagged Peninsula Pictures’ upcoming supernatural thriller-based show.

The show will feature Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera fame Vishal Vashishtha and talented actress Debina Bonnerjee in lead roles.

According to our sources, Sana will play the female protagonist opposite Vishal, while Debina will be seen as the antagonist.

The cast is expected to begin shooting from tomorrow, and the show will launch on 3rd June. Along with this show, Peninsula Pictures is also working on its historical show named Alibaba.

Currently, they are producing Aladdin and Paramavatar Shri Krishna. We tried reaching out to Sana, but she remained unavailable for comment. Stay tuned to this space for more updates!