Sanam Johar to make his acting debut with fiancée Abigail Pande

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Feb 2018 07:00 PM

Mumbai:Choreographer Sanam Johar is set to make his acting debut with fiancée and dance partner Abigail Pande. They will feature in the upcoming episode of "MTV Love On The Run".

Abigail will portray the role of a dance enthusiast from an affluent family who falls in love with her dance teacher Sanam. 

"It's Sanam's first stint with acting and I am glad that it's with me for ' MTV Love on the Run'. It's all the more special because we will be for the first time seen together in a fiction show in the Valentine's Week," Abigail said in a statement. 

"It's a very beautiful episode. We have addressed the issue like - are money and love interlinked? We feel that money is important, but love should always be priority," she added.

The episode will air on MTV on 16 February (Friday).

