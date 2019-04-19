Sanam Johar’s breathtaking performance on Super Dancer 3

Super Dancer 3 is one of the most loved dance reality shows on television. The show is doing exceptionally well for itself and is loved by the audience. The acts on the show are amazing and breathtaking. Even the judges are shocked with the daring acts of the contestants.

Sanam Johar and Geeta Kapur go back a long way to when Sanam was a contestant on the show Dance India Dance Season 2, which Geeta was judging along with Terence and Remo. Sanam was the fourth runner-up of the show, and post that, he participated in many reality shows as a choreographer.

Currently, he is a choreographer in Super Dancer 3. His acts with his partner Jay Chauhan are splendid and breath-taking. The show is judged by Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu, and Geeta.

The choreographer recently shared a video with his little one, and the performance is amazing. The judges are shocked with his act, and Geeta tells him that this act was performed with his heart.

Sanam and Jay are impressing everyone with their act and are the possible winners of the show.

