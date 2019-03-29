News

Sanam Johar’s daring acts on Super Dancer 3

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Mar 2019 08:13 PM

MUMBAI: Super Dancer 3 is one of the most loved dance reality shows on television. The show is doing exceptionally well for itself and is loved by the audience. The acts on the show are amazing and breathtaking. Even the judges are shocked with the daring acts of the contestants.

One of the contestants is Jay Chauhan, whose teacher is Sanam, and the two are among the strongest contestants on the show. Their acts are amazingly well performed.

Sanam’s acts are so daring that they almost give a heart attack to Shilpa Shetty, who is one of the judges on the show. The judges have said multiple times that the two deserve to win.

Here are some of the glimpses of Sanam and Jay’s breathtaking performances.

