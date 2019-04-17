News

Sanam Johar’s special message for Geeta Kapur

MUMBAI: Sanam Johar and Geeta Kapur go back a long way to when Sanam was a contestant on the show Dance India Dance Season 2, which Geeta was judging along with Terence and Remo. Sanam was the fourth runner-up of the show, and post that, he participated in many reality shows as a choreographer.

Currently, he is a choreographer in Super Dancer 3. His acts with his partner Jay are splendid and breath-taking. The show is judged by Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu, and Geeta.

The choreographer shared a post with a message for Geeta, where he said that she is the reason they work so hard and want to get better and that her smile drops a bomb of positivity on their doubts.

Check out the post here.
