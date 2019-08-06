Sanam Johar's LGBT act in Nach Baliye 9 delayed on Hotstar; the actor reacts

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye 9, which is produced by Bollywood star Salman Khan, has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the TV screens. The team of the show is leaving no stone unturned to entertain the viewers, and performers are rehearsing dedicatedly to hone their dancing skills and win the hearts of audience.

This season also features ex-couples and one such couple is Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh. Ace dancer and actor Sanam Johar has taken on the challenge to choreograph the ex-couple in Nach Baliye this season. Last week Sanam had put together an act on Section 377, the LGBT issue, for his Jodi Madhurima and Vishal. While the act aired on the channel it wasn't there on Hotstar originally, owing to the topic initially. But later Monday evening the performance was added online.

Speaking about the same, Sanam said, "I was also surprised when I watched the episode on Hotstar and saw that it was missing as in this day and age a lot of us are not able to tune in live to watch a particular episode. Our act, the marks as well as the judge's remarks had all been edited out because of global permissions. However, though delayed later on the act was added in but we lost out on the time when the voting lines were open. It’s a very 'real' issue which our country has recently tackled and I'm hoping that through entertainment we are able to make a small difference to society when possible."