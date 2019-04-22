Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal enjoy vacation in GOA

MUMBAI: Sanya and Mohit are one of the most loved couples of television. The two have a massive fan following, and their fans miss them working together on screen. They were last seen on the show Miley Jab Hum Tum, during which they fell in love and then got married.



Mohit and Sanaya have taken a vacation to Goa and are having a lovely time over there. The two have posted some pictures and videos from the trip and are giving their fans and the audience major vacation gaols.



In a recent post shared by Sanaya, the actress was posing to take a photo when Mohit comes from behind, carries his beautiful wife, and tries to push her into the swimming pool. The actress captioned it saying, 'I was posing for a picture and then @itsmohitsehgal did this to me.'



Well, the couple seems to be having a fun time.



Check out the post.