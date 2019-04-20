Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal’s ROMANTIC photos set major COUPLE goals

MUMBAI: Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal are one of the most popular and loved couples of the small screen. With their adorable chemistry, they set major couple goals for their fans.

The duo acted in the popular serial Miley Jab Hum Tum, and fell in love on the sets of the show. They became man and wife in 2016.

Recently, the couple shared pictures of themselves on social media, and we totally loved how romantically they posed.

In the picture shared by Sanaya, she can be seen holding on to Mohit in a romantic manner. She donned a pretty little white dress, while Mohit sported a casual orange tee which he teamed up with white bottoms.

Sanaya captioned her picture as, “Hollywood mein Bollywood ka tadka to banta hai . Feels good to be back @planethollywoodgoa #rkpose #goa #sunandsand.”

On the other hand, Mohit captioned his picture as, “3 years back we came as two singles and left a happily married couple , now we are back again reliving our memories @planethollywoodgoa @sanayairani.”

Take a look at the pictures shared by Sanaya and Mohit right here: