Sanaya Irani DEFEATS Surbhi Chandna in our TellyChakkar's latest POLL!

MUMBAI: The television industry boasts of many fashionable celebrities.



While some are extremely popular and others are achieving new feats regularly, the one thing that is constant among all the actresses is that they strive to look their gorgeous best at all times. Television beauties Sanaya Irani and Surbhi Chandna seldom disappoint the fashion police. They are often spotted looking uber stylish.



Recently, Sanaya posed for a picture in a checkered print outfit that flaunted a beautiful floral print on the collar and feminine bell sleeves, while Surbhi looked bold and chic in an all-checkered outfit .





We launched an audience poll to find out who looked best in checks, and while Surbhi Chandna received 27 percent votes, Sanaya Irani won with a whopping 73 percent!On the work front, Surbhi will soon be seen in Sanjivani Season 2, while Sanaya was appreciated for her performance in web series Zindabaad.What’s your take on the poll results?