Sanaya, Karan, Mouni and other A-listers come together for a new show

For all those people who can’t wait to see their favourite TV celebrities on-screen, hold your breath as they will not only be back but will also share their life secrets and highlight their journey with you!

Yes.

Produced by Shamsi Abbas Rizvi, A Table For Two is a chat show which will air on Zee International and will bring on board the who’s who of the television fraternity who are connected with each other through their work and personal life. The show will be host by Ira Dubey who is known for her role in Bollywood movie, Aisha starring Sonam Kapoor.

A Table For Two will be launched in seasons.

Prominent names who will appear as guests on the show include Sanaya Irani, Mouni Roy, Sriti Jha, Ravi Dubey, Maniesh Paul, Sehban Azim, Ridhi Dogra, Mohit Sehgal, Asha Negi, Karan Patel, Ankita Bhargava and a host of other celebrities.

The actors were visibly happy and took to social media to express the same –

Can't remember why we were laughing so much but if u guys want to know like I do don't forget to watch #atablefortwo #chatshow #comingsoon #zeeinternational @iradubey @shamsiabbas A post shared by Sanaya (@sanayairani) on Oct 15, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

Because when a duck face is an agenda for a picture , it must be rehearsed with much conviction @iradubey @imouniroy Thank you for an amazing time @shamsiabbas #Atablefortwo #chatshow #Coming soon #Zeeinternational . A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on Oct 6, 2017 at 6:38am PDT

Speaking to Sehban about his experience, he shared, “It was a brilliant experience and Ira Dubey is exceptional with her work. I was accompanied by Maniesh and Ridhi as we belong to the same school.”

How excited are you to watch your favourite celebrity spill some beans about their life on the show? Hit the comment section below!