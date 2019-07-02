News

From Sanaya Irani to Mouni Roy, THESE BFFs prove that girls can be best friends!

02 Jul 2019

MUMBAI: Having a best friend can be one of the most amazing things in the world. You can share whatever you want in the world with him / her without the fear of being judged. They will always guide you and think the best about you.

In an industry full of competition, people often forget to socialize and give importance to others who matter to and care for them. However, there are some friends who are pure #Friendshipgoals. Popular friendships like that of Sanaya Irani and Drashti Dhami and Karan Wahi and Rithvik Dhanjani have always been the talk of the town.

From their social media posts and them exploring places together to their on-screen confessions about the bond they share, we list down the BFFs of the television industry!

Sanaya Irani and Drashti Dhami

Anita Hassanandani and Ekta Kapoor

Asha Negi and Riddhi Dogra

Chhavvi Pandey and Hunar Hale

Reem Shaikh and Avneet Kaur

Mouni Roy and Aashka Goradia Goble

