Sanaya Irani's EMOTIONAL MOMENT…

07 Jun 2019

MUMBAI: Ardent television lovers surely miss watching Sanaya Irani on television, isn’t it?

Sanaya shot to instant fame with the daily soaps she did, and one show that is loved the most even today is Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, which had her in the lead role opposite Barun Sobti. The show once again made a comeback on the digital medium, and it was watched with as much excitement as it was back then.

While the lady is making way for her big break, she happened to spot a hoarding of the show in London and got quite emotional, because even after 8 years, the show is remembered and loved.

She also shared that she is overwhelmed and feels nothing but gratitude.

#Repost @hegdeg with @get_repost ・・・ Last week, a friend of mine clicked this picture of an ‘Is Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon’ hoarding and sent me. Its at some place near South Hall in London. . . I thought I will upload it today, because 8 years later, this show still resonates and rekindles so many emotions, and is still so fondly remembered, is still loved as much and still makes it to hoardings in streets and hearts of so many people. It is overwhelming for all of us attached to the show and there is nothing but gratitude. We feel heavily blessed to have been attached to a show that seems to be so karmic. . . A big thank you to everyone on this landmark show! Rabba Ve . You said it all @hegdeg . #ispyaarkokyanaamdoon #ipkknd #ipk #ipkkndrewind #rabbave #sanayairani #barunsobti #khushikumarigupta #kkg #arnavsinghraizada #asr #starplus #tvshow #romance #tvseries #8yearsofisspyarkokyanaamdoon #thankyouuniverse #gratitude . .

Don’t you still miss Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Show your love for Sanaya Irani in the comments section below!
past seven days