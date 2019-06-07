Sanaya Irani’s EMOTIONAL MOMENT…

MUMBAI: Ardent television lovers surely miss watching Sanaya Irani on television, isn’t it?

Sanaya shot to instant fame with the daily soaps she did, and one show that is loved the most even today is Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, which had her in the lead role opposite Barun Sobti. The show once again made a comeback on the digital medium, and it was watched with as much excitement as it was back then.



While the lady is making way for her big break, she happened to spot a hoarding of the show in London and got quite emotional, because even after 8 years, the show is remembered and loved.



She also shared that she is overwhelmed and feels nothing but gratitude.

Don’t you still miss Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Show your love for Sanaya Irani in the comments section below!