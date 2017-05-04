Hot Downloads

Sonal Handa
Sonal Handa
Tina Dutta
Tina Dutta
Parakh Madan
Parakh Madan
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
Rithvik Dhanjani
Rithvik Dhanjani
Sehban Azim
Sehban Azim
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Tulip Joshi
Tulip Joshi
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala

quickie
Farhan Imroze

I have nothing against one night stands: Farhan Imroze

more quickie Click Here

poll

Which upcoming show are you waiting to watch?

Which upcoming show are you waiting to watch?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Sanaya–Mohit’s stirring performance on Nach Baliye gets much applause

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 May 2017 07:03 PM

The competition is getting tougher each week in Star Plus' Nach Baliye 8 (produced by BBC). And so is our anticipation to see all the mind-blowing performances by our favourite jodis!

In this week’s episode, we are going to witness a heart-rending performance by one of the strongest contenders in this season of Nach Baliye.
And the performing couple is none other than the adorable Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal!

The couple decided to inculcate a theme that displayed the aftermath of terrorism on society. They took into consideration the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks that happened in 2008.

Their dance was so tear-jerking that the audience and the judges were left speechless at the end.

Sanaya and Mohit were highly appreciated by everyone on set for their ability to be great actors, while they scored big numbers for their performance as dancers.

Nach Baliye 8 airs every Saturday-Sunday on Star Plus at 8.00pm.

We are totally looking forward to see their performance, are you?

Tags > Nach Baliye, applause, stirring performance, Star Plus, Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehga,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top