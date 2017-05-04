Sanaya–Mohit’s stirring performance on Nach Baliye gets much applause

The competition is getting tougher each week in Star Plus' Nach Baliye 8 (produced by BBC). And so is our anticipation to see all the mind-blowing performances by our favourite jodis!

In this week’s episode, we are going to witness a heart-rending performance by one of the strongest contenders in this season of Nach Baliye.

And the performing couple is none other than the adorable Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal!

The couple decided to inculcate a theme that displayed the aftermath of terrorism on society. They took into consideration the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks that happened in 2008.

Their dance was so tear-jerking that the audience and the judges were left speechless at the end.

Sanaya and Mohit were highly appreciated by everyone on set for their ability to be great actors, while they scored big numbers for their performance as dancers.

Nach Baliye 8 airs every Saturday-Sunday on Star Plus at 8.00pm.

We are totally looking forward to see their performance, are you?