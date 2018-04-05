Sanaya 'not used to' winning reality shows

Mumbai: Actress Sanaya Irani, who participated in Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, says she is not used to winning reality shows.

But she is not against such competition-based shows as she is now supporting Ashish Mehrotra, one of the finalists of India's Next Superstars.

Sanaya has been rehearsing with Ashish since the past seven days so that her performance doesn't affect the act.

"This time I will be performing for someone else, so I'm giving more time and effort to the act. I didn't mind coming every day and rehearsing for six to seven hours if that's what is needed for me to get it right and help him win the competition," said Sanaya.

"I'm not used to winning reality shows but this time I hope he wins," she added.

India's Next Superstars is aired on Star Plus.

(Source: IANS)