Is Sanaya Pithawala dating THIS Gully Boy actor?

MUMBAI: Youth sensation Sanaya Pithawala seems to be in a pretty happy space in life.



She is bagging quite a lot of digital shows. In her personal life, the bubbly actress seems to have found love again.



Sanaya initially dated co-star and friend Anshuman Malhotra of Warrior High fame. However, the duo broke up mutually and share a good bond even after that.



Now, the latest update is that Sanaya seems to have found love again in Gully Boy fame Nakul Roshan Sahdev.



Sanaya posted a picture with Nakul with a heart emoticon. Her friends quickly caught on and congratulated her in the comments section.



Sanaya also shared a cute video on her Insta story revealing more about her new found love.



See the video.



We tried reaching out to Sanaya, but she remained unavailable for comment.



Sanaya was last seen in VOOT’s Fuh Se Fantasy alongside Anshuman Malhotra, whereas Nakul played the role of Salman in the blockbuster movie Gully Boy.



Here’s wishing the duo all the best for their relationship.