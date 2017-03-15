Sanaya’s post on Nach Baliye participation is just too cute!

Which Svetlana is more dangerous?
Which celeb do you want to play Holi with?
Tellychakkar.com exclusively reported about Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal participating in Nach Baliye 8.
The BBC and Star Plus’ celebrity dance reality show will see the best of TV couples dancing their way to win the coveted title.
With the promos already on air, fans cannot wait to watch their favourite actors matching steps with their real life partners.
Now, Sanaya, who was recently shooting for her promo with Mohit, has shared a lovely post on Instagram defining their chemistry.
Her statement that 'she doesn’t know how they will perform on stage, but they look great together', voices out the opinion of many.
Here checkout her awwdorable post:
We are sure your chemistry and dancing skills will take you guys ahead in the game!!
Good luck!
