Sanaya’s post on Nach Baliye participation is just too cute!

Tellychakkar.com exclusively reported about Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal participating in Nach Baliye 8.

The BBC and Star Plus’ celebrity dance reality show will see the best of TV couples dancing their way to win the coveted title.

With the promos already on air, fans cannot wait to watch their favourite actors matching steps with their real life partners.

Now, Sanaya, who was recently shooting for her promo with Mohit, has shared a lovely post on Instagram defining their chemistry.

Her statement that 'she doesn’t know how they will perform on stage, but they look great together', voices out the opinion of many.

Here checkout her awwdorable post:

Trying to dance or trying to pose we have no idea , but man do we look good together . Get ready guys for Nach Baliye 8 #NachBaliye8 @starplus A post shared by Sanaya (@sanayairani) on Mar 14, 2017 at 10:29pm PDT

We are sure your chemistry and dancing skills will take you guys ahead in the game!!

Good luck!