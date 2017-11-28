Sanchi accepts Veer’s proposal in Savitri Devi College & Hospital

Colors’ daily Savitri Devi College & Hospital is moving in a fast pace.

The college drama has already seen Dr. Malhotra being out behind the bars. Now TellyChakkar has some interesting spoilers for the loyal fans of the show.

Avid viewers would know that Sanchi (Swarda Thigale) and Veer (Varun Kapoor) are not on talking terms.

Now, in the coming episode, Sanchi and Veer’s mutual friends will try to bring them closer. Their friends will leave them in a car trapped so that they can initiate a conversation. And as filmy as it can get, it will start raining. So, Sanchi and Veer will spend the entire night in the rain and a romantic sequence will follow.

Aww!

After the rains, Veer, realising his love for her, will propose Sanchi in front of both the families.

And how will Sanchi respond?

Well, unlike the last time, she will accept Veer’s proposal.

This surely will be a delightful watch for all the ardent followers shipping for Sanchi and Veer. The episode will be aired in a day or so.

