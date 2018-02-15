Sanchi to learn about Ayesha’s evil motives in Savitri Devi College and Hospital

Mumbai: Colors’ daily drama Savitri Devi College and Hospital (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) gears up for an interesting drama.

Truth and the good always win over the evil and the viewers of the series will be witnessing the same in the coming episodes.

So far, the viewers of the show have seen how Ayesha (Prerna Panwar) has been trying to create a rift between Veer (Varun Kapoor) and Sanchi (Swarda Thigale) but, now it’s time when Ayesha’s truth is going to be revealed.

Our source informs us that in the upcoming episodes, Sanchi will be adamant on exposing Ayesha and she will inject a truth serum into Ayesha. Eventually, Ayesha will speak out the truth about how she wanted to separate Veer and Sanchi with her plans.

Ayesha will also confess that she wants to marry Veer only for his money and she doesn’t love him.

What do you think of Savitri Devi College and Hospital and Varun Kapoor?

What will Sanchi do now after learning Ayesha’s truth?

TellyChakkar tried but could not reach Swarda for a comment.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.