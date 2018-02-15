Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Sanchi to learn about Ayesha’s evil motives in Savitri Devi College and Hospital

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Feb 2018 05:01 PM

Mumbai: Colors’ daily drama Savitri Devi College and Hospital (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) gears up for an interesting drama.

Truth and the good always win over the evil and the viewers of the series will be witnessing the same in the coming episodes.

So far, the viewers of the show have seen how Ayesha (Prerna Panwar) has been trying to create a rift between Veer (Varun Kapoor) and Sanchi (Swarda Thigale) but, now it’s time when Ayesha’s truth is going to be revealed.

Our source informs us that in the upcoming episodes, Sanchi will be adamant on exposing Ayesha and she will inject a truth serum into Ayesha. Eventually, Ayesha will speak out the truth about how she wanted to separate Veer and Sanchi with her plans.

Ayesha will also confess that she wants to marry Veer only for his money and she doesn’t love him.

What do you think of Savitri Devi College and Hospital and Varun Kapoor?

What will Sanchi do now after learning Ayesha’s truth?

TellyChakkar tried but could not reach Swarda for a comment.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.

Tags > Colors tv, Savitri Devi College and Hospital, Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, Prerna Panwar, Varun Kapoor, Swarda Thigale,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Salman Khan shoots for Discovery Jeet's...

Salman Khan shoots for Discovery Jeet's Comedy High School
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Ather Habib
Ather Habib
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Neetu Wadhwa
Neetu Wadhwa
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh

poll

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days