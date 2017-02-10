Sanchi’s doppelganger Malvika to slap Aryan in Ek Rishta...

Sony Entertainment Television’s drama Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka (Kavita Barjatya Production) has entertained you all for quite some time now.

And to keep you all hooked to the series; the makers are all set to introduce some spicy drama in the show.

The cute couple Aryan (Kinshuk Vaidya) and Sanchi (Shivya Pathania) will have some tough time ahead, is what we hear.

As seen so far, Sanchi breathed her last in a car accident and Aryan is still in trauma.

Now, Sanchi’s doppelganger Malvika, a sexy modern business woman, will enter the soap to spice up the drama quotient.

As per a reliable source, Malvika will befriend Nikita (Zalak Desai) and will enter the Sethia house. Everybody will think that Sanchi is alive but they will be shocked to learn that Malvika is Sanchi’s duplicate.

Aryan will also think that she is Sanchi and will try to get close to her. Irked with Aryan’s inappropriate behaviour Malvika will slap him.

We hear this drama is Aryan and Sanchi’s plan to teach Nikita a lesson. Audience will get know soon about their hidden motives.

Unfortunately we couldn't get in touch with Shivya for a comment.

