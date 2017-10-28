Savitri Devi College & Hospital is one show that has always kept us hooked to high voltage drama.

TellyChakkar earlier reported how Veer (Varun Kapoor) will propose Sanchi (Swarda Thigale) with all the grandeur. Now, as the viewers know, Veer gets to know that Sanchi Agarwal (whom Sanchi Mishra is imposing), is admitted to the hospital.

And coming up ahead is a major confrontation drama as on learning about Sanchi being admitted, he will inform Sanchi Mishra and the two will rush to the hospital. Also, he will learn that Sanchi is not the same person she is pretending to be.

“In the same room, Veer will compel (Swarda) to expose Sanchi by giving her an ultimatum to clarify her side of the story within a stipulated time,” a source explained.

This surely is an electric move by Dr. Veer. Now, will Sanchi reveal her truth? This is something the viewers will have to wait and watch.