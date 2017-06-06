Sandeep Anand to play Bhojpuri woman

Actor Sandeep Anand, best known for his various antics on "May I Come In Madam?", will next be seen portraying a Bhojpuri woman in the comedy show.



Taking inspiration from veteran actor Kamal Haasan's act in "Chachi 420", Sandeep will dress up like a Bhojpuri nanny to make his boss Sanjana (Neha Pendsee) feel nostalgic about her childhood days.



"I am very excited to be playing this role, it is not the first time I will be dressed up like a lady. I have done it before and received appreciation for my work, I hope the audiences like me now too," Sandeep said in a statement.



"May I Come In Madam?" is aired on Life OK.

(Source: IANS)