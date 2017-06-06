Hot Downloads

Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Hrithik Roshan
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Harshad Arora
Harshad Arora
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Shaminn
Shaminn
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Sandeep Anand to play Bhojpuri woman

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Jun 2017 11:46 AM

Actor Sandeep Anand, best known for his various antics on "May I Come In Madam?", will next be seen portraying a Bhojpuri woman in the comedy show.

Taking inspiration from veteran actor Kamal Haasan's act in "Chachi 420", Sandeep will dress up like a Bhojpuri nanny to make his boss Sanjana (Neha Pendsee) feel nostalgic about her childhood days. 

"I am very excited to be playing this role, it is not the first time I will be dressed up like a lady. I have done it before and received appreciation for my work, I hope the audiences like me now too," Sandeep said in a statement.

"May I Come In Madam?" is aired on Life OK.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Life OK, Sandeep Anand, May I Come In Madam?, Kamal Haasan, Chachi 420, Neha Pendsee,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top