News

Sandeep Nahar wants to do reality TV show soon

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Apr 2019 02:00 PM

"Kesari" actor Sandeep Nahar says he is keen to take up a reality television show.

"I have been a part of films and TV shows, but have not done even a single reality show. I really want to try my hand at that as well. Once I am offered a good one, I will definitely take it up," Sandeep said in a statement.

The action-adventure genre is something he wants to explore.

"I want to do 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'. I love watching that show and the stunts shown in it are super cool. Even while watching the show, I am constantly thinking if I will be able to do the stunt that they are showing," he said.

What about "Bigg Boss"?

"I liked 'Bigg Boss' but now it has become a mess. In the previous seasons, contestants like Swami Om have spoiled the image of it. I can't bear such things. I am not okay with people screaming and crying around me all the time. I love to watch 'Bigg Boss' but being in it is something that I am not cut for."

(Source: IANS) 

Tags > Sandeep Nahar, reality TV, Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Tia Bajpai
Tia Bajpai

past seven days