Sandeepa Dhar gives a theatre performance tour in London

Sandeepa Dhar has been in a theatre performance tour in London. She is playing the lead in the London Westside Story and her character is called Maria. They are performing at the prestigious Rose theatre. They will be doing their 175th show super soon.

We spoke to her and Sandeepa says, " it's been an absolutely amazing experience. The stage gets the best out of you. It highlights every single thing that you do and nothing is hidden. The crew is great and we would be doing our 175th show. We are here till the 16th of August. It's my fifth trip to London and I always fall in love with this place. We performed at Paris before coming to London and this is really been a worthy experience to perform at such cities. Almost all the shows house full. The crowd here is really appreciating and encouraging. It's been an absolute honor."

We congratulate her on her 175th show and we are really looking forward to see her perform the same in India soon. Much love and luck to this superwoman.