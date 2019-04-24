Sandhya Mridul and Shruti Seth join Karisma Kapoor in ALTBalaji’s Mentalhood



TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting all the exciting updates from the entertainment world.



We recently reported about Jennifer Winget and Rajat Kapoor bagging ALTBalaji’s next, tentatively titled Code M (Read here: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting all the exciting updates from the entertainment world.We recently reported about Jennifer Winget and Rajat Kapoor bagging ALTBalaji’s next, tentatively titled Code M ( Jennifer Winget and Rajat Kapoor roped in for ALTBalaji’s next ).

Now, TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that Sandhya Mridul and Shruti Seth will be joining ALTBalaji’s upcoming web-series titled Mentalhood, which also stars Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor.



The series is reported to be about four strong women from different walks of life. The project is supposedly a remake of Pretty Little Liars.



We couldn’t get through to Sandhya and Shruti for a comment.



Sandhya is known for her performances in Page 3 and Saathiya, whereas Shruti was seen in shows like Shararat and Comedy Circus.



Are you excited about the web-series? Hit the comments section below.

It’s raining digital content!