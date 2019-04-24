News
Sandhya Mridul and Shruti Seth join Karisma Kapoor in ALTBalaji’s Mentalhood
MUMBAI:
It’s raining digital content!
Now, TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that Sandhya Mridul and Shruti Seth will be joining ALTBalaji’s upcoming web-series titled Mentalhood, which also stars Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor.
The series is reported to be about four strong women from different walks of life. The project is supposedly a remake of Pretty Little Liars.
We couldn’t get through to Sandhya and Shruti for a comment.
Sandhya is known for her performances in Page 3 and Saathiya, whereas Shruti was seen in shows like Shararat and Comedy Circus.
Are you excited about the web-series? Hit the comments section below.
