Sandiip Sikcand says Divyanka Tripathi inspired Sonakshi's character in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

MUMBAI: Producer Sandiip Sikcand's latest offering Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum was one of the much-awaited soaps of the year. Fans were elated when it went on air. The show aired just this week. It stars Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover in lead roles.



In the serial, Dipika plays the role of Sonakshi who is a television actress, while Karan V Grover plays a heart surgeon, Dr Rohit Sippy. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sandiip revealed that Divyanka Tripathi is the inspiration behind Sonakshi's character in the show.



He told the portal, “I think my inspiration for this show and Sonakshi’s character has been Divyanka Tripathi. As a matter of principle, I don’t usually get very friendly with my cast. In fact, when I started Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, I did not know Divyanka at all, and here, I was doing a show with her. In the process of doing the show and more importantly, when Vivek (Dahiya) got married to her, is when I got introduced to Divyanka in a more informal level. When I got to know her, I saw a lot of shades to her. For example, I saw she is as human as everybody is. In fact, I thought she had qualities which were very endearing. Somewhere down the line, as I got to know her, the character of Sonakshi started developing in my head where I thought that people usually have a very different notion about celebrities and especially TV actors.”



He added, “People often find TV actor as someone who is very aloof or has a lot of attitude. But when I met Divyanka, the perception was changed. In fact, I feel the television actors are more emotional and more loving than non-television people. For me, the inspiration for Sonakshi’s character has come from Divyanka. Come to think of it, we need to take a U-turn and thank Vivek because if he didn't introduce me to her, I would have never got to know Divyanka so well.”