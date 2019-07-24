Sangeet-Siddharth bag first mythological show

MUMBAI: Composers Sangeet and Siddharth Haldipur, who have worked on films like "Raaz: Reboot" and "Murder 2", have bagged their first mythological show, "Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush".



The show will narrate the epic "Ramayana" through the eyes of Luv and Kush. Sangeet and Siddharth have composed the show's title track, which has been sung by Udit Narayan.



Sangeet and Siddharth are happy to be associated with such a "grand show" as "Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush".



"This is the first time that we are working on a mythological show," said the composer duo.



"Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush" will premiere on Colors channel on August 5.



