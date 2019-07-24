News

Sangeet-Siddharth bag first mythological show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Jul 2019 02:06 PM

MUMBAI: Composers Sangeet and Siddharth Haldipur, who have worked on films like "Raaz: Reboot" and "Murder 2", have bagged their first mythological show, "Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush".

The show will narrate the epic "Ramayana" through the eyes of Luv and Kush. Sangeet and Siddharth have composed the show's title track, which has been sung by Udit Narayan.

Sangeet and Siddharth are happy to be associated with such a "grand show" as "Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush".

"This is the first time that we are working on a mythological show," said the composer duo.

"Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush" will premiere on Colors channel on August 5.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Ramayana, Raaz: Reboot, Murder 2, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Sudesh Bhosale rehearses for 'Forever Rafi...

Sudesh Bhosale rehearses for 'Forever Rafi'
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Natasa Stankovic
Natasa Stankovic
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri

past seven days