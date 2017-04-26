Hot Downloads

Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Sarah-Jane Dias
Sarah-Jane Dias
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Priya Arya
Priya Arya
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Disha Parmar
Disha Parmar
Jiah Khan
Jiah Khan
Siddharth Arora
Siddharth Arora
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Who looks best with Shaheer Sheikh?

Who looks best with Shaheer Sheikh?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Sangeita Chauhaan’s missing husband Chirag returns home

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Apr 2017 01:36 PM

Actress Sangeita Chauhaan (currently seen in Ek Shringar Swabhimaan) whose husband went missing from Thursday, is back home after four days.

For the uninitiated, Sangeita and her husband Chirag Shah had a fight on Thursday, post which Sangeita left for her shoot and Chirag switched off his phone and went missing since then.

Chirag’s brother Chintan Shah had filed a missing complaint regarding his brother at Bangur Nagar Police Station.

According to a leading day, Chirag returned home on Monday morning. Chirag told the police that he went to Shirdi after having a fight with wife.

Sangeita and Chirag were facing trouble in their married life from quite some time and Sangeita wanted to end her marriage with him. The couple is married for eight years but it was all under wraps.

We could not reach Sangeita for a comment.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

Tags > Sangeita Chauhaan, Ek Shringar Swabhimaan, Bangur Nagar Police station, Chirag Shah,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top