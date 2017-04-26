Sangeita Chauhaan’s missing husband Chirag returns home

Actress Sangeita Chauhaan (currently seen in Ek Shringar Swabhimaan) whose husband went missing from Thursday, is back home after four days.

For the uninitiated, Sangeita and her husband Chirag Shah had a fight on Thursday, post which Sangeita left for her shoot and Chirag switched off his phone and went missing since then.

Chirag’s brother Chintan Shah had filed a missing complaint regarding his brother at Bangur Nagar Police Station.

According to a leading day, Chirag returned home on Monday morning. Chirag told the police that he went to Shirdi after having a fight with wife.

Sangeita and Chirag were facing trouble in their married life from quite some time and Sangeita wanted to end her marriage with him. The couple is married for eight years but it was all under wraps.

We could not reach Sangeita for a comment.

Keep reading this space for more updates.