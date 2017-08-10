The love story which was about to begin will face their biggest hurdle in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya (Balaji Telefilms).

As we reported earlier, Sangram (Sharhaan Singh) is forcing Disha to marry him so that she can seek revenge from him. However, Purab (Vin Rana) decides to save Disha from Sangram and his goons.

Now, in the forthcoming track, on the wedding day, Purab will decide to confront Sangram. But things will go out of hand and Purab will push Sangram due to which he will sustain severe injuries and faint.

Later, Purab, who is left with no choice, will wear Sangram’s clothes and decide to sit in mandap to marry Disha.

However it won't be long before Disha realises, the person she is getting married to is none other than Purab.

Will the duo finally get married?

The answers is no!

Sangram will regain his consciousness and reach at mandap in the last moment and will manage to stop their wedding.

Will Purab and Disha manage to escape from Sangram and his goons this time?

We reached out to actors but they remained unavailable to comment.