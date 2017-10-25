Rashami Sharma Telefilms’ popular daily Sasural Simar Ka, recently entertained the viewers with some high voltage twists.

Now, we hear, after some high voltage drama the viewers will get to witness romantic sequences between Sameer (Rohan Mehra) and Sanjana (Krissann Barretto).

The loyal viewers of the daily would know how Bhairavi (Vandana Vithlani) has been creating havoc in Bhardwaj House. TellyChakkar has learned about some interesting developments that the viewers will witness soon.

Our source informs us, “in the upcoming episodes of the daily, Bhairavi will be arrested for her deeds that will upset Sameer. From here on, Sameer and Sanjana’s romantic scenes will kick start. Sanjana will plan a surprise for Sameer on their wedding anniversary. She will decorate the room and surprise Sameer with lots of candles and teddy bears. The duo will spend some romantic time together.”

Seems a lot of interesting sequences are in store for the viewers of the series.

We tried but could not get in touch with the actors for a comment.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.