News

Sanjay Bhatia, Jeetu Joshi, and Ankur Vikal in Netflix’s next

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Jul 2019 01:39 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the digital world.

The digital revolution has witnessed many actors venturing into this medium.

According to our sources, actors Sanjeev Bhatia, Jitendra Joshi, and Ankur Vikal has been roped in for an upcoming web-series on Netflix tentatively titled Batal.

A source informed us that the genre of the project will be horror.

Sanjay is known for movies like Raees and Shootout At Wadala. Jitendra Joshi is a popular Marathi actor, while Ankur is an Indian film actor and theatre artist known for his role in Maqbool and Slumdog Millionaire.

We couldn’t connect with the actors for their comment.

From original series such as Stranger Things and The Crown to television favourites like Sherlock, Doctor Who, and Friends, Netflix offers a wide range of viewing choices.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Sanjay Bhatia, Jeetu Joshi, Ankur Vikal, Netflix, Television, Stranger Things and The Crown, Sherlock, doctor,

past seven days