Sanjay Bhatia, Jeetu Joshi, and Ankur Vikal in Netflix’s next

According to our sources, actors Sanjeev Bhatia, Jitendra Joshi, and Ankur Vikal has been roped in for an upcoming web-series on Netflix tentatively titled Batal.



A source informed us that the genre of the project will be horror.



Sanjay is known for movies like Raees and Shootout At Wadala. Jitendra Joshi is a popular Marathi actor, while Ankur is an Indian film actor and theatre artist known for his role in Maqbool and Slumdog Millionaire.



We couldn’t connect with the actors for their comment.



