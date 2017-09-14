Colors’ progressive drama Shakti… Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii is a show that is much loved by its audiences for its bold and unique narrative. Revolving around the life of Saumya, the show has successfully managed to bring to the fore a strong social message. Recently, the cast of upcoming movie Bhoomi visited the set of Shakti… Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii to shoot for a special episode. Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari shot with Rubina Dilaik, who portrays the role of the protagonist Saumya.

Rubina Diliak said, “Working alongside a superstar like Sanjay Dutt, is a dream come true. He is extremely down to earth and modest, and constantly tries to bring out the best in everyone around him. It was a great working experience with him and Aditi; as both are thoroughly professional and at the same time, supportive. I hope we were able to bring alive the real emotion of the story”

In the special episode, Saumya will be in an emotional state as her brother-in-law Balwinder tries to get physically close to her. Sitting by herself, she soon notices a father-daughter duo who share a loving relationship. The father named Arun, portrayed by Sanjay Dutt and the daughter Bhoomi, played by Aditi Rao Hydari, hear Saumya’s story and try to comfort her. Arun asks Saumya to never question her existence and never lose faith in herself. Bhoomi further extends her support to Saumya by reassuring her.