Sanjay Kohli: Effort for one episode of comedy equals five episodes of a daily soap

MUMBAI: Making people laugh is no easy feat, and who better to explain the challenges than producer of hit comedy shows Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and Jijaji Chhat Per Hain, Sanjay Kohli. Sanjay, whose show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan is also on-air, says that they have been meticulous, creative, and lucky with all their shows.

'Comedy is the most difficult genre to do, and I think one episode of comedy equals five episodes of a daily soap. We have done many award-winning soaps too. The fame of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Jijaji Chhat Per Hain, and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan is a great thing, and Happu has broken all the records as expected,' he says.



He adds, 'As for the challenges, to come up with something new is a big one. In a daily soap, I can bring in drama and sustain. But in comedy, I have to maintain the laughter and fun quotient and being the number one show since the last five years is indeed a commendable job.'



Ask him what are the main ingredients of a hit comedy show, and he says, 'The main ingredients of a comedy show is the right team, the right script, the right cast, and having a focus. You need to make sure that you don't deviate from the characters that you have built.'



The producer says that he is lucky to work with such amazing actors as well. 'I think we are blessed to be working with some of the best and very professional, talented people, because when your actors are not professional or talented, half of your creative talent goes there. I have one or two actors who are not very professional, but I suppose we just manage somehow with them. The rest of the team are like my family, including my technicians,' he says.



As for plans for his production house Edit II, he says, 'A film and a couple of web series are in the pipeline. I am busy right now, and I believe in dedicating all my energies to what is on my plate at the moment. We don't only believe in making money. Work is about being in our comfort zone, and we are blessed to be working with such amazing channels. Money is important, but first, your passion and goodwill are important.'



We wish the talented man good luck!