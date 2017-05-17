Hot Downloads

Which jodi deserves to be BACK on Nach Baliye 8?

Which show looks MOST promising?

Sanjay to lose his mental balance in Run Rony Run?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 May 2017 04:36 PM

Seems to keep the viewers hooked to the story, the makers of Aakash Aath’s Run Rony Run is adding more spice to the ongoing track.

Wondering why do we say so?

Well, loyal viewers of the show would know that both Rony (Shreyosree Roy) and Rishav (Anwesh Bhattacharya) had disappeared before getting hitched at a Mandir.

Now in the coming episodes, it will be seen that to break all ties with them, Oly (Mousumi Kar Chatterjee) will close the door on their face.

A disheartened Rishav will then leave his home and settle down with Rony in a slum area.

On the other hand, Sanjay (Priyam) will be so hurt with the turn of event that he will lose his mental balance and won’t be able to recognize his own son.

OMG!

What will happen now? Will Rishav be able to convince his family? And is this the end of Rony’s sporting career?

We tried to connect with the actors for comment but could not reach them.

Keep reading Tellychakkar.com for more updates. 

