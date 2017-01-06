Sanjay Suri to give the iconic Chandramukhi a masculine twist for ALT Balaji's Dev DD

We all know about the charm Chandramukhi from Devdas eludes. But what if Chandramukhi was a man? Would he still be as charming? Well, Ekta Kapoor makes sure he is! She has now signed on Sanjay Suri, the actor who stole our hearts with his strong portrayals in Jhankar Beats, My Brother Nikhil and a host of others, for Dev DD, her play on the epic saga – Devdas for her digital platform – ALT Balaji.



Directed by Ken Ghosh, Dev DD regales the story of Devdas with a feminine twist. It traces the story of young and rebellious Devika, and her journey through life with love, passion, heartbreak, sex, self-destruction and redemption.



The show will see Sanjay essay the role of the male version of the iconic Chandramukhi. Called Anurag, Sanjay's character is complex and intense and charming, of course!



"Am excited to be working for the first time with Ekta and Ken for Dev DD. A male Chandramukhi breaks preconceived notions of what this character will be or is supposed to be. The digital world allows to be disruptive and is liberating at the same time as an artist. Am sure a platform like ALT Balaji will surely push the envelope and will be well received. Am looking forward to working with the team as we start shoot soon.", says Sanjay Suri with much excitement on his digital debut.



The next schedule of Dev DD with Sanjay will be shot in Mumbai in the next couple of days.



ALT Balaji, which is all set to be launched in 2017, marks Ekta Kapoor’s foray into the digital domain with her app which will showcase exclusive, original and never-seen before content.